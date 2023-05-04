Western Asset Mortgage: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (WMC) on Thursday reported net…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (WMC) on Thursday reported net income of $6.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Salt Lake City-based company said it had net income of $1.07. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 36 cents per share.

The real estate investment company posted revenue of $40.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.4 million.

