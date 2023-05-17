Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Westaim: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Westaim: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 17, 2023, 6:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Westaim Corp. (WEDXF) on Tuesday reported profit of $94.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 66 cents.

The investment company posted revenue of $2.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WEDXF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WEDXF

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up