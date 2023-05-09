Vroom: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Vroom, Inc. (VRM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $75 million in its first…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Vroom, Inc. (VRM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $75 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 58 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $196.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $248.1 million.

