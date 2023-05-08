Vitesse: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — Vitesse Energy Inc. (VTS) on Monday reported a loss of $49.6 million…

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — Vitesse Energy Inc. (VTS) on Monday reported a loss of $49.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Centennial, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of $1.67.

The energy company posted revenue of $58 million in the period.

