Vital Farms: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) on Thursday reported net income of $7.2 million in its first quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 16 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $119.2 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $101.5 million.

