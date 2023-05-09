Vishay: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Vishay Precision Group Inc. (VPG) on Tuesday reported profit of $7 million…

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Vishay Precision Group Inc. (VPG) on Tuesday reported profit of $7 million in its first quarter.

The Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 52 cents per share.

The precision sensors and systems producer posted revenue of $88.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Vishay said it expects revenue in the range of $83 million to $93 million.

