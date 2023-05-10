Vishay: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $111.8 million.…

Listen now to WTOP News

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $111.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 79 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $871 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Vishay said it expects revenue in the range of $860 million to $900 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VSH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VSH

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.