Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, May. 29.

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Monday, May. 29 9:00 AM 41st Annual Falls Church Memorial Day Parade and Festival

Location: 300 Park Ave, 300 Park Ave, Falls Church, VA

Weblinks: http://www.fallschurchva.gov/

Contacts: Susan Finarelli , City of Falls Church, Virginia, pio@fallschurchva.gov, 1 703 248 5210

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, May. 29 10:50 AM Virginia Gov. Youngkin delivers the Memorial Day keynote address – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin delivers the keynote address for the annual Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony and place a wreath in the Shrine of Memory

Location: Virginia War Memorial, 621 S Belvidere St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Office of Virginia Governor, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, May. 29 11:00 AM Virginia Department of Veterans Services hosts 67th annual Commonwealth’s Memorial Day ceremony

Location: Virginia War Memorial, 621 S Belvidere St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: https://www.dvs.virginia.gov/

Contacts: Jeb Hockman, Virginia DVS, Jeb.Hockman@dvs.virginia.gov, 1 757 508 3128

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, May. 29 11:00 AM Virginia Department of Veterans Services holds Memorial Day Ceremonies throughout the day

Location: Virginia War Memorial, 621 S Belvidere St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: https://www.dvs.virginia.gov/

Contacts: Jeb Hockman, Virginia DVS, Jeb.Hockman@dvs.virginia.gov, 1 757 508 3128

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, May. 29 12:00 PM Tidewater Veterans Memorial Day ceremony

Location: Tidewater Veterans Memorial Park, Jefferson Ave, Virginia Beach, VA

Weblinks: https://www.vbgov.com/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: City of Virginia Beach communications, news@vbgov.com, 1 757 385 4679

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, May. 29 2:00 PM Chesterfield County hosts Memorial Day ceremony

Location: Chesterfield Historical Courthouse, 10011 Iron Bridge Rd, Chesterfield, VA

Weblinks: http://www.chesterfield.gov, https://twitter.com/chesterfieldva

Contacts: Brad Franklin, Chesterfield County, FranklinB@chesterfield.gov, 804-717-6802

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, May. 29 2:00 PM City of Norfolk holds Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony

Location: Victory Rover Naval Base Cruises, 1 Waterside Dr, Norfolk, VA

Weblinks: http://www.norfolk.gov/, https://twitter.com/NorfolkVA

Contacts: Kelly Straub, kelly.straub@norfolk.gov

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, May. 31 4th anniversary of Virginia Beach, VA, office mass shooting – 4th anniversary of a mass shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach, VA, leaving 12 dead and four injured. Shooter DeWayne Craddock, who had resigned from his job on the morning of the attack, died after a gunfight with police

——————–

Wednesday, May. 31 – Thursday, Jun. 01 National Science Foundation Advisory Committee for Education and Human Resources meeting

Location: National Science Foundation, 2415 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2023-08486, https://twitter.com/NSF

Contacts: NSF press, media@nsf.gov, 1 703 292 7090

