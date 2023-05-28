Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Sunday, May. 28. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Sunday, May. 28.

UPDATED EVENT: Monday, May. 29 9:00 AM 41st Annual Falls Church Memorial Day Parade and Festival

Location: 300 Park Ave, 300 Park Ave, Falls Church, VA

Weblinks: http://www.fallschurchva.gov/

Contacts: Susan Finarelli , City of Falls Church, Virginia, pio@fallschurchva.gov, 1 703 248 5210

NEW EVENT: Monday, May. 29 10:50 AM Virginia Gov. Youngkin delivers the Memorial Day keynote address – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin delivers the keynote address for the annual Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony and place a wreath in the Shrine of Memory

Location: Virginia War Memorial, 621 S Belvidere St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Office of Virginia Governor, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

NEW EVENT: Monday, May. 29 11:00 AM Virginia Department of Veterans Services holds Memorial Day Ceremonies throughout the day

Location: Virginia War Memorial, 621 S Belvidere St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: https://www.dvs.virginia.gov/

Contacts: Jeb Hockman, Virginia DVS, Jeb.Hockman@dvs.virginia.gov, 1 757 508 3128

NEW EVENT: Monday, May. 29 2:00 PM Chesterfield County hosts Memorial Day ceremony

Location: Chesterfield Historical Courthouse, 10011 Iron Bridge Rd, Chesterfield, VA

Weblinks: http://www.chesterfield.gov, https://twitter.com/chesterfieldva

Contacts: Brad Franklin, Chesterfield County, FranklinB@chesterfield.gov, 804-717-6802

