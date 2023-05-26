Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Friday, May. 26. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

NEW EVENT: Friday, May. 26 2:00 PM Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares delivers National Child ID Kits in Bristol

Location: Bristol City Hall, 300 Lee St Suite 202, Bristol, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov, https://twitter.com/governorva

Contacts: Victoria LaCivita, Virginia AG, vlacivita@oag.state.va.us, 1 804 588 2021

RSVP to VLaCivita@oag.state.va.us

UPDATED EVENT: Friday, May. 26 – Sunday, May. 28 LIV Golf series continues in DC – 2023 LIV Golf League continues at Trump National Golf Club Washington DC * Dustin Johnson won last time out in Tulsa to claim the second individual LIV title of his career. Team 4ACES GC – Johnson, Peter Uihlein, Patrick Reed, and Pat Perez – currently lead the points standings * This year marks the second season of the breakaway competition following last year’s inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series. The season consists of 14 54-hole tournaments, featuring 48 players, no cut, and a team championship finale. 12 teams and 48 individuals compete for a total of $405m in prize money

Location: Trump National Golf Club Washington DC, 20391 Lowes Island Blvd, Sterling, VA

Weblinks: https://www.livgolf.com/events/dc, https://twitter.com/LIVGolfInv, #LIVGolf

Contacts: LIV Golf, media@livgolf.com

