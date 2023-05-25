Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, May. 25. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, May. 25.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, May. 25 8:35 AM Washington Technology Power Breakfast event – ‘Doing Business with the DIU’ Washington Technology Power Breakfast event, with keynote remarks by Defense Innovation Unit Deputy Director and Director of Strategic Engagement Mike Madsen

Location: Carahsoft Technology Corporation, 11493 Sunset Hills Rd Suite 100, Reston, VA

Weblinks: https://www.washingtontechnology.com/

Contacts: U.S. Department of Defense, 1 703 697 5131

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, May. 25 9:50 AM Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks at the Southwest Virginia Economic Forum

Location: David J Prior Convocation Center, Wise, VA

Weblinks: https://www.richmondfed.org, https://twitter.com/RichmondFed

Contacts: Jim Strader, FRB Richmond, jim.strader@rich.frb.org, 1 804 697 8956, 1 804 332 0207

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, May. 25 10:00 AM Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares delivers National Child ID Kits to Metz Middle School students

Location: Metz Middle School, 9950 Wellington Rd, Manassas, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov, https://twitter.com/governorva

Contacts: Victoria LaCivita, Virginia AG, vlacivita@oag.state.va.us, 1 804 588 2021

RSVP to VLaCivita@oag.state.va.us

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, May. 25 10:00 AM Seneca Health celebrates the launch of mobile care vehicle

Location: Petersburg Public Library, 201 W Washington St, Petersburg, VA

Weblinks: https://www.sentara.com/

Contacts: Rachel Bradshaw, Sentara Healthcare, rlbrads2@sentara.com, 1 757 237 2323

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, May. 25 11:00 AM Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce hosts Women’s business luncheon – Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce hosts Women’s business luncheon, with NASCAR Richmond Raceway President Lori Waran

Location: The Boathouse at Sunday Park, 4602 Millridge Pkwy, Midlothian, VA

Weblinks: https://chesterfieldchamber.com/, https://twitter.com/ChesterfieldCC

Contacts: Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce, info@chesterfieldchamber.com, 1 804 748 6364

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, May. 25 11:00 AM Western District of Virginia Attorney Kavanaugh announces violent crime reduction strategy – U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia Christopher Kavanaugh and law enforcement partners announce the next phase of the Western District of Virginia’s violent crime reduction strategy, via press conference

Location: Berglund Center, 710 Williamson Rd, Roanoke, VA

Weblinks: http://www.justice.gov, https://twitter.com/TheJusticeDept

Contacts: Brian McGinn, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia, Brian.McGinn@usdoj.gov, 1 434 295 8672

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, May. 25 12:00 PM Deputy Secretary Verma meets with Virginia Eastern District DA’s office – Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Richard Verma participates in a virtual fireside chat with U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia

Location: State Department, 2201 C St NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.state.gov, https://twitter.com/StateDept

Contacts: U.S. State Department, 1 202 647 2492

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, May. 25 6:00 PM Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors meeting

Location: Public Meeting Room, 10001 Iron Bridge Rd, Chesterfield, VA

Weblinks: http://www.chesterfield.gov, https://twitter.com/chesterfieldva

Contacts: Brad Franklin, Chesterfield County, FranklinB@chesterfield.gov, 804-717-6802

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, May. 25 6:00 PM Henrico County Public Schools monthly meeting

Location: New Bridge Learning Center, 5915 Nine Mile Rd, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://henricoschools.us/, https://twitter.com/HenricoSchools

Contacts: Eileen Cox, Chief of Communications, emcox@henrico.k12.va.us, 804-652-3724

——————–

Thursday, May. 25 – Monday, May. 29 Annual TAPS National Military Survivor Seminar and Good Grief Camp – TAPS National Military Survivor Seminar and Good Grief Camp for Young Survivors, bringing together survivors from across the nation and leading professionals in the grief and trauma field for healing workshops and activities during Memorial Day weekend

Location: Crystal Gateway Marriott, 1700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://taps.org/national, https://twitter.com/TAPSorg, #honorthem

Contacts: Leigh Edmonds, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, media@taps.org, 1 800 959 8277

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, May. 26 2:00 PM Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares delivers National Child ID Kits in Bristol

Location: Bristol City Hall, 300 Lee St Suite 202, Bristol, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov, https://twitter.com/governorva

Contacts: Victoria LaCivita, Virginia AG, vlacivita@oag.state.va.us, 1 804 588 2021

RSVP to VLaCivita@oag.state.va.us

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Friday, May. 26 – Sunday, May. 28 LIV Golf series continues in DC – 2023 LIV Golf League continues at Trump National Golf Club Washington DC * Dustin Johnson won last time out in Tulsa to claim the second individual LIV title of his career. Team 4ACES GC – Johnson, Peter Uihlein, Patrick Reed, and Pat Perez – currently lead the points standings * This year marks the second season of the breakaway competition following last year’s inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series. The season consists of 14 54-hole tournaments, featuring 48 players, no cut, and a team championship finale. 12 teams and 48 individuals compete for a total of $405m in prize money

Location: Trump National Golf Club Washington DC, 20391 Lowes Island Blvd, Sterling, VA

Weblinks: https://www.livgolf.com/events/dc, https://twitter.com/LIVGolfInv, #LIVGolf

Contacts: LIV Golf, media@livgolf.com

