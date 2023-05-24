Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, May. 24. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, May. 24.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, May. 24 9:30 AM Virginia Beach Councilmember Chris Taylor hosts Virginia Beach Housing Summit

Location: Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Library, 4100 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA

Weblinks: https://www.vbgov.com/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: Tiffany Russell , City of Virginia Beach, TMRussel@vbgov.com, 1 757 385 4075

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, May. 24 10:00 AM Schriever Spacepower Series event – Schriever Spacepower Series event, with U.S. Space Operations Command Commander Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting attending

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.mitchellaerospacepower.org, https://twitter.com/MitchellStudies

Contacts: The Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, mitchell@afa.org, 1 703 247 5800

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, May. 24 10:00 AM Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signs two bills in honor of Foster Care Awareness Month

Location: Patrick Henry Building, 1111 E Broad St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Office of Virginia Governor, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, May. 24 11:30 AM Richmond Police Department holds Salute to Excellence Awards

Location: Richmond Police Department-Training, 1202 W Graham Rd, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.richmondgov.com/police/, https://twitter.com/richmondpolice

Contacts: Tracy Walker, Richmond Police Department, tracy.walker@rva.gov, 1 804 646 3609

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, May. 24 3:00 PM RAND event on U.S. Joint Force Readiness and climate vulnerability – RAND Corporation event on ‘Climate and Readiness: Understanding Climate Vulnerability of U.S. Joint Force Readiness’, with participants including Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Force Readiness Kimberly Jackson, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Environment & Energy Resilience Richard Kidd and Forces and Resources Policy Program Director Molly McIntosh

Location: RAND Corporation, 1200 S Hayes St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.rand.org, https://twitter.com/RANDCorporation

Contacts: RAND Corporation, media@rand.org, 1 703 414 4795, 1 310 451 6913

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, May. 24 5:00 PM City of Newport News and Newport News Public Schools host ‘City of Champions’ celebration

Location: Todd Stadium, 12465 Warwick Blvd, Newport News, VA

Weblinks: http://www.nnva.gov, https://twitter.com/CityofNN

Contacts: Sarah Bowman , City of Newport News, bowmanss@nnva.gov, 1 757 846 7594

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, May. 24 6:00 PM Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis Randall delivers State of the County Address

Location: Loudoun County Government Center, 1 Harrison St SE, Leesburg, VA

Weblinks: https://www.loudoun.gov/, https://twitter.com/loudouncogovt

Contacts: Glen Barbour, Loudoun County, Glen.Barbour@loudoun.gov, 1 703 771 5086

——————–

Wednesday, May. 24 LATINA Style 50 Awards and Diversity Leaders Conference

Location: Crystal Gateway Marriott, 1700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.latinastyle50conference.com/, https://twitter.com/LATINAStyleMag

Contacts: Latina Style, info@latinastyle.com, 1 214 357 2186

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, May. 25 9:50 AM Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks at the Southwest Virginia Economic Forum

Location: David J Prior Convocation Center, Wise, VA

Weblinks: https://www.richmondfed.org, https://twitter.com/RichmondFed

Contacts: Jim Strader, FRB Richmond, jim.strader@rich.frb.org, 1 804 697 8956, 1 804 332 0207

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, May. 25 6:00 PM Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors meeting

Location: Public Meeting Room, 10001 Iron Bridge Rd, Chesterfield, VA

Weblinks: http://www.chesterfield.gov, https://twitter.com/chesterfieldva

Contacts: Brad Franklin, Chesterfield County, FranklinB@chesterfield.gov, 804-717-6802

——————–

Thursday, May. 25 – Monday, May. 29 Annual TAPS National Military Survivor Seminar and Good Grief Camp – TAPS National Military Survivor Seminar and Good Grief Camp for Young Survivors, bringing together survivors from across the nation and leading professionals in the grief and trauma field for healing workshops and activities during Memorial Day weekend

Location: Crystal Gateway Marriott, 1700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://taps.org/national, https://twitter.com/TAPSorg, #honorthem

Contacts: Leigh Edmonds, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, media@taps.org, 1 800 959 8277

——————–

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Friday, May. 26 – Sunday, May. 28 LIV Golf series continues in DC – 2023 LIV Golf League continues at Trump National Golf Club Washington DC * Dustin Johnson won last time out in Tulsa to claim the second individual LIV title of his career * This year marks the second season of the breakaway competition following last year’s inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series. The season consists of 14 54-hole tournaments, featuring 48 players, no cut, and a team championship finale. 12 teams and 48 individuals compete for a total of $405m in prize money

Location: Trump National Golf Club Washington DC, 20391 Lowes Island Blvd, Sterling, VA

Weblinks: https://www.livgolf.com/events/dc, https://twitter.com/LIVGolfInv, #LIVGolf

Contacts: LIV Golf, media@livgolf.com

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.