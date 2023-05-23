Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, May. 23. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, May. 23.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, May. 23 10:00 AM House GOP hold press conference – House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Majority Whip Tom Emmer, and Republican Reps. Elise Stefanik, Morgan Griffith, and Max Miller hold press conference

Location: RNC Lobby, U.S. Capitol, First St SE, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://majorityleader.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/SteveScalise

Contacts: Charyssa Parent, House Republican Conference, charyssa.parent@mail.house.gov

Media are asked to RSVP to Maddie.Propp@mail.house.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, May. 23 11:00 AM Henrico County Public Schools hosts Career and Technical Education Letter-of-Intent signing day

Location: 2100 Libbie Lake E St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://henricoschools.us/, https://twitter.com/HenricoSchools

Contacts: Eileen Cox, Chief of Communications, emcox@henrico.k12.va.us, 804-652-3724

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, May. 23 5:30 PM Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce hosts Chamber Night Out

Location: Windy Hill Golf Course and Sports Complex, 16500 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian, VA

Weblinks: https://chesterfieldchamber.com/, https://twitter.com/ChesterfieldCC

Contacts: Abby Choi, Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce, abby@ChesterfieldChamber.com, 1 804 748 6364

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, May. 23 6:00 PM Richmond City Charter Review Commission public hearing meeting

Location: Richmond Police Department-Training, 1202 W Graham Rd, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.richmondgov.com/, https://twitter.com/CityRichmondVA

Contacts: Steve Skinner, Richmond City Council Chief of Staff Office, steven.skinner@richmondgov.com, 1 804 646 6052

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Tuesday, May. 23 FRB Dallas president speaks at Technology-Enabled Disruption conference – Technology-Enabled Disruption conference continues, organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, and Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. Today’s speakers include Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan

Location: The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, 701 E Byrd St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.richmondfed.org, https://twitter.com/RichmondFed

Contacts: Jim Strader, FRB Richmond, jim.strader@rich.frb.org, 1 804 697 8956, 1 804 332 0207

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, May. 24 9:30 AM Virginia Beach Councilmember Chris Taylor hosts Virginia Beach Housing Summit

Location: Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Library, 4100 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA

Weblinks: https://www.vbgov.com/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: Tiffany Russell , City of Virginia Beach, TMRussel@vbgov.com, 1 757 385 4075

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, May. 24 10:00 AM Schriever Spacepower Series event – Schriever Spacepower Series event, with U.S. Space Operations Command Commander Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting attending

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.mitchellaerospacepower.org, https://twitter.com/MitchellStudies

Contacts: The Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, mitchell@afa.org, 1 703 247 5800

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, May. 24 6:00 PM Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis Randall delivers State of the County Address

Location: Loudoun County Government Center, 1 Harrison St SE, Leesburg, VA

Weblinks: https://www.loudoun.gov/, https://twitter.com/loudouncogovt

Contacts: Glen Barbour, Loudoun County, Glen.Barbour@loudoun.gov, 1 703 771 5086

——————–

Wednesday, May. 24 LATINA Style 50 Awards and Diversity Leaders Conference

Location: Crystal Gateway Marriott, 1700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.latinastyle50conference.com/, https://twitter.com/LATINAStyleMag

Contacts: Latina Style, info@latinastyle.com, 1 214 357 2186

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, May. 25 9:50 AM Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks at the Southwest Virginia Economic Forum

Location: David J Prior Convocation Center, Wise, VA

Weblinks: https://www.richmondfed.org, https://twitter.com/RichmondFed

Contacts: Jim Strader, FRB Richmond, jim.strader@rich.frb.org, 1 804 697 8956, 1 804 332 0207

——————–

Thursday, May. 25 – Monday, May. 29 Annual TAPS National Military Survivor Seminar and Good Grief Camp – TAPS National Military Survivor Seminar and Good Grief Camp for Young Survivors, bringing together survivors from across the nation and leading professionals in the grief and trauma field for healing workshops and activities during Memorial Day weekend

Location: Crystal Gateway Marriott, 1700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://taps.org/national, https://twitter.com/TAPSorg, #honorthem

Contacts: Leigh Edmonds, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, media@taps.org, 1 800 959 8277

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.