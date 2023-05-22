Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, May. 22. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, May. 22.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, May. 22 9:00 AM Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney hosts Breakfast with the Media

Location: Cowbell Kitchen, 26 N King St Suite 110, Leesburg, VA

Weblinks: https://www.loudoun.gov/, https://twitter.com/loudouncogovt

Contacts: Kendra Glover, Loudoun County, VA, ocamedia@loudoun.gov, 1 703 777 0315

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Monday, May. 22 – Tuesday, May. 23 11:00 AM FRB Atlanta and Richmond presidents speak at Technology-Enabled Disruption conference – Technology-Enabled Disruption conference organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, and Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. Today’s speakers include FRB Atlanta President Raphael Bostic and FRB Richmond President Thomas Barkin

Location: The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, 701 E Byrd St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.richmondfed.org, https://twitter.com/RichmondFed

Contacts: Jim Strader, FRB Richmond, jim.strader@rich.frb.org, 1 804 697 8956, 1 804 332 0207

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, May. 22 6:00 PM Richmond City Council meeting

Location: City of Richmond Virginia (City Hall), 900 E Broad St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.richmondgov.com/, https://twitter.com/CityRichmondVA

Contacts: Steve Skinner, Richmond City Council Chief of Staff Office, steven.skinner@richmondgov.com, 1 804 646 6052

——————–

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Tuesday, May. 23 FRB Dallas president speaks at Technology-Enabled Disruption conference – Technology-Enabled Disruption conference continues, organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, and Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. Today’s speakers include Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan

Location: The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, 701 E Byrd St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.richmondfed.org, https://twitter.com/RichmondFed

Contacts: Jim Strader, FRB Richmond, jim.strader@rich.frb.org, 1 804 697 8956, 1 804 332 0207

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, May. 24 10:00 AM Schriever Spacepower Series event – Schriever Spacepower Series event, with U.S. Space Operations Command Commander Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting attending

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.mitchellaerospacepower.org, https://twitter.com/MitchellStudies

Contacts: The Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, mitchell@afa.org, 1 703 247 5800

——————–

Wednesday, May. 24 LATINA Style 50 Awards and Diversity Leaders Conference

Location: Crystal Gateway Marriott, 1700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.latinastyle50conference.com/, https://twitter.com/LATINAStyleMag

Contacts: Latina Style, info@latinastyle.com, 1 214 357 2186

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.