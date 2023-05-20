Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Saturday, May. 20. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Saturday, May. 20.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, May. 20 12:00 PM Workhouse Arts Center hosts BrewWorks Festival

Location: Workhouse Arts Center, 9518 Workhouse Rd, Lorton, VA

Contacts: Christine Cimino, Workhouse Arts Center, ChristineCimino@workhousearts.org, 1 703 584 2911

——————–

Saturday, May. 20 VCU Health host Shining Knight Gala – Virginia Commonwealth University Health host their annual Shining Knight Gala, honoring emergency medicine first-responders, doctors, nurses and others who save trauma patients’ lives

Location: Greater Richmond Convention Center, 403 N 3rd St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.vcu.edu/, https://twitter.com/VCU

Contacts: Danielle Pierce, Virginia Commonwealth University, piercedm5@vcu.edu,

——————–

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Monday, May. 22 – Tuesday, May. 23 11:00 AM FRB Atlanta and Richmond presidents speak at Technology-Enabled Disruption conference – Technology-Enabled Disruption conference organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, and Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. Today’s speakers include FRB Atlanta President Raphael Bostic and FRB Richmond President Thomas Barkin

Location: The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, 701 E Byrd St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.richmondfed.org, https://twitter.com/RichmondFed

Contacts: Jim Strader, FRB Richmond, jim.strader@rich.frb.org, 1 804 697 8956, 1 804 332 0207

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.