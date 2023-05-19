Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Friday, May. 19. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Friday, May. 19.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, May. 19 8:00 AM Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce hosts legislative breakfast

Location: SpringHill Suites by Marriott Chester, 12301 Redwater Creek Rd, Chester, VA

Weblinks: https://chesterfieldchamber.com/, https://twitter.com/ChesterfieldCC

Contacts: Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce, info@chesterfieldchamber.com, 1 804 748 6364

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, May. 19 10:00 AM Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin delivers remarks at Commonwealth Public Safety Memorial

Location: The Commonwealth Public Safety Memorial, 901 Capitol St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Office of Virginia Governor, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, May. 19 10:30 AM City of Alexandria and Metro celebrate grand opening of Potomac Yard – VT Station

Location: 3201 University Dr, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://alexandriava.gov/, https://twitter.com/AlexandriaVAGov

Contacts: City of Alexandria media relations, newsroom@alexandriava.gov, 1 703 746 3969

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, May. 19 – Sunday, May. 21 2023 Bayou Bon Vivant: Cajun Food and Music Festival

Location: Town Point Park, Norfolk, VA

Weblinks: http://www.festeventsva.org/

Contacts: Jordan Lett, Norfolk Festevents, lettj@festevents.org, 1 757 441 2345

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, May. 20 12:00 PM Workhouse Arts Center hosts BrewWorks Festival

Location: Workhouse Arts Center, 9518 Workhouse Rd, Lorton, VA

Contacts: Christine Cimino, Workhouse Arts Center, ChristineCimino@workhousearts.org, 1 703 584 2911

——————–

Saturday, May. 20 VCU Health host Shining Knight Gala – Virginia Commonwealth University Health host their annual Shining Knight Gala, honoring emergency medicine first-responders, doctors, nurses and others who save trauma patients’ lives

Location: Greater Richmond Convention Center, 403 N 3rd St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.vcu.edu/, https://twitter.com/VCU

Contacts: Danielle Pierce, Virginia Commonwealth University, piercedm5@vcu.edu,

