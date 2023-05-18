Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, May. 18. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, May. 18.

NEW EVENT: Thursday, May. 18 9:00 AM Virginia Board of Agriculture and Consumer Services meeting

Location: Patrick Henry Building, 1111 E Broad St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.vdacs.virginia.gov/

Contacts: Michael Wallace, Va. Dept. of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Michael.Wallace@vdacs.virginia.gov, 1 804 786 1904

NEW EVENT: Thursday, May. 18 9:00 AM Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce hosts Chamber Next Steps meeting

Location: SERVPRO of Chesterfield and SERVPRO of Tri-Cities Plus, 12200 Deergrove Rd, Midlothian, VA

Weblinks: https://chesterfieldchamber.com/, https://twitter.com/ChesterfieldCC

Contacts: Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce, info@chesterfieldchamber.com, 1 804 748 6364

NEW EVENT: Thursday, May. 18 9:30 AM Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares hosts human trafficking roundtable

Location: Spotsylvania Sheriff, 9119 Dean Ridings Ln, Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov, https://twitter.com/governorva

Contacts: Victoria LaCivita, Virginia AG, vlacivita@oag.state.va.us, 1 804 588 2021

RSVP to VLaCivita@oag.state.va.us

NEW EVENT: Thursday, May. 18 5:30 PM Luray-Page County Chamber of Commerce hosts Business After Hours

Location: Page Valley Fairgrounds, 15 Fairlane Dr, Luray, VA

Weblinks: https://www.visitluraypage.com/

Contacts: Luray-Page County Chamber of Commerce, events@luraypage.com, 1 540 743 3915

NEW EVENT: Friday, May. 19 – Sunday, May. 21 2023 Bayou Bon Vivant: Cajun Food and Music Festival

Location: Town Point Park, Norfolk, VA

Weblinks: http://www.festeventsva.org/

Contacts: Jordan Lett, Norfolk Festevents, lettj@festevents.org, 1 757 441 2345

Saturday, May. 20 VCU Health host Shining Knight Gala – Virginia Commonwealth University Health host their annual Shining Knight Gala, honoring emergency medicine first-responders, doctors, nurses and others who save trauma patients’ lives

Location: Greater Richmond Convention Center, 403 N 3rd St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.vcu.edu/, https://twitter.com/VCU

Contacts: Danielle Pierce, Virginia Commonwealth University, piercedm5@vcu.edu,

