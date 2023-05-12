Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Friday, May. 12. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

NEW EVENT: Friday, May. 12 10:45 AM Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares attends naturalization ceremony and delivers the keynote speech

Location: Patrick Henry’s Red Hill, 1250 Red Hill Rd, Brookneal, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov, https://twitter.com/governorva

Contacts: Victoria LaCivita, Virginia AG, vlacivita@oag.state.va.us, 1 804 588 2021

RSVP to VLaCivita@oag.state.va.us

Friday, May. 12 7:00 PM Liberty University commencement address – Liberty University commencement ceremony. Samaritan’s Purse President and CEO Franklin Graham keynotes * Former speakers include President Donald Trump (2017), former President Jimmy Carter (2018), and Vice President Mike Pence (2019)

Location: Williams Stadium, 1900 12th St, Lynchburg, VA

Weblinks: http://www.liberty.edu, https://twitter.com/LibertyU

Contacts: Scott Lamb, Liberty University , scottlamb@liberty.edu, 1 434 592 6836, 1 434 262 2771

