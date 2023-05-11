Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, May. 11. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, May. 11.

NEW EVENT: Thursday, May. 11 9:00 AM Virginia Board of Education special meeting

Location: James Monroe Building, 101 N 14th St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.doe.virginia.gov/

Contacts: Emily Webb, Virginia Dept of Education, Emily.Webb@doe.virginia.gov, 1 804 225 2924

NEW EVENT: Thursday, May. 11 10:00 AM Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin delivers remarks at American Legion Post 139

Location: American Legion, 3445 Washington Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Office of Virginia Governor, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

NEW EVENT: Thursday, May. 11 12:00 PM Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares presents Animal Hero Awards on Animal Welfare Day

Location: Busch Gardens Williamsburg, 1 Busch Gardens Blvd, Williamsburg, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov, https://twitter.com/governorva

Contacts: Victoria LaCivita, Virginia AG, vlacivita@oag.state.va.us, 1 804 588 2021

RSVP to VLaCivita@oag.state.va.us

Thursday, May. 11 – Friday, May. 12 Defense Advisory Committee on Diversity and Inclusion meeting

Location: AUSA Conference & Event Center, 2425 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2023-08517, https://twitter.com/DeptofDefense

Contacts: DoD press, 1 703 697 5131

Friday, May. 12 7:00 PM Liberty University commencement address – Liberty University commencement ceremony. Samaritan’s Purse President and CEO Franklin Graham keynotes * Former speakers include President Donald Trump (2017), former President Jimmy Carter (2018), and Vice President Mike Pence (2019)

Location: Williams Stadium, 1900 12th St, Lynchburg, VA

Weblinks: http://www.liberty.edu, https://twitter.com/LibertyU

Contacts: Scott Lamb, Liberty University , scottlamb@liberty.edu, 1 434 592 6836, 1 434 262 2771

