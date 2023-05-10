Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, May. 10. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, May. 10.

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, May. 10 11:30 AM Bipartisan Sens discuss reforms to security classifications – Democratic Sens. Mark Warner and Ron Wyden and Republican Sens. John Cornyn and Jerry Moran discuss reforms to security classifications

Location: S-325, U.S. Capitol, First St SE, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://warner.senate.gov/public/, https://twitter.com/MarkWarner

Contacts: Office of Sen. Mark Warner, 1 202 224 2023

Wednesday, May. 10 – Friday, May. 12 USPTO holds Invention-Con 2023 conference – U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) holds Invention-Con 2023, to ‘inform and equip inventors and small businesses with intellectual property know-how’

Location: USPTO, 600 Dulany St, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://www.uspto.gov, https://twitter.com/uspto

Contacts: Paul Fucito, USPTO media, paul.fucito@uspto.gov, 1 571 272 8400

Thursday, May. 11 – Friday, May. 12 Defense Advisory Committee on Diversity and Inclusion meeting

Location: AUSA Conference & Event Center, 2425 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2023-08517, https://twitter.com/DeptofDefense

Contacts: DoD press, 1 703 697 5131

Friday, May. 12 7:00 PM Liberty University commencement address – Liberty University commencement ceremony. Samaritan’s Purse President and CEO Franklin Graham keynotes * Former speakers include President Donald Trump (2017), former President Jimmy Carter (2018), and Vice President Mike Pence (2019)

Location: Williams Stadium, 1900 12th St, Lynchburg, VA

Weblinks: http://www.liberty.edu, https://twitter.com/LibertyU

Contacts: Scott Lamb, Liberty University , scottlamb@liberty.edu, 1 434 592 6836, 1 434 262 2771

