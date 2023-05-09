Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, May. 09. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, May. 09.

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, May. 09 8:30 AM Virginia Gov. Youngkin participates in fentanyl awareness day events – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin deliver remarks during National Fentanyl Awareness Day, Stafford High School, 63 Stafford Indians Ln, Fredericksburg, VA (8:30 AM EDT), and participates in Fentanyl Day listening session, 11255 Nuckols Rd, Glen Allen, VA (4:00 PM EDT)

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, May. 09 11:30 AM Virginia Tech Board of Visitors Executive Committee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, May. 09 12:45 PM Virginia AG Miyares delivers child ID kits to school – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares delivers National Child ID Kits to students at Chickahominy Middle School, and holds press conference

Location: Chickahominy Middle School, 9450 Atlee Station Rd, Mechanicsville, VA

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, May. 09 1:15 PM Dem Sen. Mark Warner holds Virginia media availability – Democratic Sen. Mark Warner discusses ‘the need to prevent a default on the nation’s debt’, via remote availability with Virginia media

Location: U.S. Capitol Senate Media Center, First St SE, Washington, DC

Wednesday, May. 10 – Friday, May. 12 USPTO holds Invention-Con 2023 conference – U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) holds Invention-Con 2023, to ‘inform and equip inventors and small businesses with intellectual property know-how’

Location: USPTO, 600 Dulany St, Alexandria, VA

Thursday, May. 11 – Friday, May. 12 Defense Advisory Committee on Diversity and Inclusion meeting

Location: AUSA Conference & Event Center, 2425 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA

