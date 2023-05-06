Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Saturday, May. 06. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Saturday, May. 06.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Saturday, May. 06 10:00 AM City of Alexandria hosts RecFest 2023

Location: Armistead Boothe Park, 520 Cameron Station Blvd, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://alexandriava.gov/, https://twitter.com/AlexandriaVAGov

Contacts: City of Alexandria media relations, newsroom@alexandriava.gov, 1 703 746 3969

——————–

Saturday, May. 06 10:00 AM Republican Rep. Morgan Griffith hosts 2023 Service Academy Day

Location: Wytheville Meeting Center, 333 Community Blvd, Wytheville, VA

Weblinks: http://morgangriffith.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepMGriffith

Contacts: Mollie Timmons, Office of Rep. Morgan Griffith, mollie.timmons@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 3861

——————–

Saturday, May. 06 11:00 AM Newport News Shipbuilding christens new attack submarine Massachusetts – Christening ceremony for the new Virginia-class nuclear submarine ‘Massachusetts’, 25th of its class, with officials from NNS and the U.S. Navy attending

Weblinks: http://www.huntingtoningalls.com/, https://twitter.com/HIIndustries

Contacts: Todd Corillo, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, Todd.T.Corillo@hii-co.com, 1 757 688 3220

Media will park at VASCIC (2401 West Ave., Newport News, Virginia, 23607) both days and be escorted and transported by bus to and from the event site. See directions below. Confirmation of media attendance is required. Please RSVP by noon on Wednesday, May 3. You must present a photo ID and be a U.S. citizen to be admitted to the events.

——————–

Saturday, May. 06 12:00 PM Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosts Que Pasa Festival

Location: Brown’s Island, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: https://www.vahcc.com/, https://twitter.com/vahcc

Contacts: VAHCC, info@vahcc.com

——————–

Saturday, May. 06 – Sunday, May. 07 15th Annual Spring Town Point Virginia Wine Festival

Location: Town Point Park, Norfolk, VA

Weblinks: http://www.festeventsva.org/

Contacts: Jordan Lett, Norfolk Festevents, lettj@festevents.org, 1 757 441 2345

——————–

——————–

Monday, May. 08 – Thursday, May. 11 Mid-Year Leadership Conference & Advocacy Day

Location: The Westin Alexandria Old Town, 400 Courthouse Square, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://www.pianet.com, https://twitter.com/PIANational

Contacts: Ted Besesparis, PIA communications, tbesesparis@pianational.org, 1 703 518 1352

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Monday, May. 08 9:00 AM Webcast

Location: New York, NY

Contacts: Kristina Lund, AES Corp Investor Relations, kristina.lund@aes.com, 1 703 682 6676

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.