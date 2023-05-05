Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Friday, May. 05. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Friday, May. 05.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Friday, May. 05 10:00 AM Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signs legislation to support members of the Virginia Fire Service

Location: Suffolk Fire Station 6, 300 Kings Fork Rd, Suffolk, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Office of Virginia Governor, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

——————–

Friday, May. 05 10:30 AM Media preview day for new attack submarine Massachusetts – Media preview ahead of the christening ceremony for the new Virginia-class nuclear submarine ‘Massachusetts’, 25th of its class, with officials from NNS and the U.S. Navy attending

Weblinks: http://www.huntingtoningalls.com/, https://twitter.com/HIIndustries

Contacts: Todd Corillo, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, Todd.T.Corillo@hii-co.com, 1 757 688 3220

Media will park at VASCIC (2401 West Ave., Newport News, Virginia, 23607) both days and be escorted and transported by bus to and from the event site. See directions below. Confirmation of media attendance is required. Please RSVP by noon on Wednesday, May 3. You must present a photo ID and be a U.S. citizen to be admitted to the events.

——————–

Friday, May. 05 Dominion Energy Q1 2023 earnings – Dominion Energy Q1 2023 earnings, for the Virginia-headquartered power and energy firm

Weblinks: http://www.dominionenergy.com, https://twitter.com/DominionEnergy

Contacts: Ryan Frazier, Dominion Energy, C.Ryan.Frazier@dominionenergy.com, 1 804 836 2083

——————–

——————–

Saturday, May. 06 10:00 AM City of Alexandria hosts RecFest 2023

Location: Armistead Boothe Park, 520 Cameron Station Blvd, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://alexandriava.gov/, https://twitter.com/AlexandriaVAGov

Contacts: City of Alexandria media relations, newsroom@alexandriava.gov, 1 703 746 3969

——————–

Saturday, May. 06 11:00 AM Newport News Shipbuilding christens new attack submarine Massachusetts – Christening ceremony for the new Virginia-class nuclear submarine ‘Massachusetts’, 25th of its class, with officials from NNS and the U.S. Navy attending

Weblinks: http://www.huntingtoningalls.com/, https://twitter.com/HIIndustries

Contacts: Todd Corillo, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, Todd.T.Corillo@hii-co.com, 1 757 688 3220

Media will park at VASCIC (2401 West Ave., Newport News, Virginia, 23607) both days and be escorted and transported by bus to and from the event site. See directions below. Confirmation of media attendance is required. Please RSVP by noon on Wednesday, May 3. You must present a photo ID and be a U.S. citizen to be admitted to the events.

——————–

Saturday, May. 06 12:00 PM Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosts Que Pasa Festival

Location: Brown’s Island, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: https://www.vahcc.com/, https://twitter.com/vahcc

Contacts: VAHCC, info@vahcc.com

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.