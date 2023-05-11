Vinci Partners: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEBLON-RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (AP) — LEBLON-RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (AP) — Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (VINP) on Thursday reported…

LEBLON-RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (AP) — LEBLON-RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (AP) — Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (VINP) on Thursday reported earnings of $6.3 million in its first quarter.

The Leblon-Rio de janeiro, Brazil-based company said it had profit of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The investments platform posted revenue of $19.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VINP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VINP

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.