ViewRay: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $28.9 million in its first…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $28.9 million in its first quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The radiation therapy systems maker posted revenue of $22.5 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRAY

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.