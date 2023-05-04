Victory Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $49.3…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $49.3 million.

The San Antonio-based company said it had profit of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.08 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The investment management firm posted revenue of $201.3 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $202.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VCTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VCTR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.