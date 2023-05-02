Viav Solutions: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.4 million…

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 8 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The communications equipment company posted revenue of $247.8 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $247.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Viav Solutions expects its per-share earnings to range from 7 cents to 9 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $242 million to $262 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

