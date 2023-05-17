ViaSat: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — ViaSat Inc. (VSAT) on Wednesday reported earnings of $1.2 billion in its…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — ViaSat Inc. (VSAT) on Wednesday reported earnings of $1.2 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had profit of $15.56 per share.

The provider of satellite and wireless networking technology posted revenue of $666.1 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $684.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.08 billion, or $14.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.56 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VSAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VSAT

