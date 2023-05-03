Via Renewables: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Via Renewables, Inc. (VIA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $187,000 in its first…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Via Renewables, Inc. (VIA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $187,000 in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $1.26 per share.

The electricity and natural gas retailer posted revenue of $131.9 million in the period.

