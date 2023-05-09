Vertex Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $53.9 million. The Houston-based…

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 68 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring gains, were 58 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The environmental services company posted revenue of $691.1 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $768.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VTNR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VTNR

