Vermilion: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $281.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of $1.68. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 77 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas explorer posted revenue of $408.8 million in the period.

