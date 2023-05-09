Veritiv: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Veritiv Corp. (VRTV) on Tuesday reported net income of $68.7 million in its first…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Veritiv Corp. (VRTV) on Tuesday reported net income of $68.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $5.

The distributor of packaging and printing supplies posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period.

Veritiv expects full-year earnings to be $19 to $22 per share.

