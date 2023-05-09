Verastem: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — Verastem Inc. (VSTM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.7 million in…

NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — Verastem Inc. (VSTM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.7 million in its first quarter.

The Needham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share.

