Veracyte: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostic company posted revenue of $82.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $77.1 million.

Veracyte expects full-year revenue in the range of $330 million to $340 million.

