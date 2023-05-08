Live Radio
Vector: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 8, 2023, 5:47 PM

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) on Monday reported net income of $34.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had profit of 22 cents.

The discount cigarette maker posted revenue of $334.1 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VGR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VGR

