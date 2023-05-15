Vascular Biogenics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MODI`IN , Israel (AP) — MODI`IN, Israel (AP) — Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) on Monday reported a loss of $2.6…

MODI`IN , Israel (AP) — MODI`IN, Israel (AP) — Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) on Monday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Modi`In, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VBLT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VBLT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.