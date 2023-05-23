V.F.: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — V.F. Corp. (VFC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $214.9 million in its fiscal…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — V.F. Corp. (VFC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $214.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 17 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland posted revenue of $2.74 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.73 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $118.6 million, or 31 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $11.61 billion.

V.F. expects full-year earnings to be $2.05 to $2.25 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VFC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.