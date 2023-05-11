Live Radio
Utz Brands: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 11, 2023, 6:39 AM

HANOVER, Pa. (AP) — HANOVER, Pa. (AP) — Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hanover, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $351.4 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $352.1 million.

