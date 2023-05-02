USA Compression: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) on Tuesday reported earnings of $10.9 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) on Tuesday reported earnings of $10.9 million in its first quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share.

The natural gas compression services company posted revenue of $197.1 million in the period.

