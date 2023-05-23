Urban Outfitters: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $52.8 million.…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $52.8 million.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of 56 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The clothing and accessories retailer posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.09 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on URBN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/URBN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.