Upwork: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Upwork Inc. (UPWK) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $17.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 15 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 1 cent per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The online freelance marketplace operator posted revenue of $160.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $159 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Upwork said it expects revenue in the range of $161 million to $164 million.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 24 cents to 28 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $655 million to $670 million.

