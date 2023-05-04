Upland Software: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) on Thursday reported a loss of $140 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) on Thursday reported a loss of $140 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $4.38. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 28 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The maker of cloud-based enterprise work-management software posted revenue of $77.1 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $74.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Upland Software said it expects revenue in the range of $69.8 million to $75.8 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $288 million to $312 million.

