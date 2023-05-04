Upbound Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Upbound Group, Inc. (UPBD) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $47.3 million.…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Upbound Group, Inc. (UPBD) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $47.3 million.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 83 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The company that leases furniture and appliances with an option to buy posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1 billion.

Upbound Group expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.70 to $3.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.8 billion to $4 billion.

