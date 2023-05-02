Unum: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Unum Group (UNM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $358.3 million.…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Unum Group (UNM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $358.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $1.80. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.87 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.65 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $3.04 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.06 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNM

