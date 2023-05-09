Universal Technical: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) on Tuesday reported earnings of $3.5 million in its…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) on Tuesday reported earnings of $3.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share.

The school for auto, motorcycle and marine technicians posted revenue of $163.8 million in the period.

