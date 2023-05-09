Live Radio
Universal Technical: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 9, 2023, 4:43 PM

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) on Tuesday reported earnings of $3.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share.

The school for auto, motorcycle and marine technicians posted revenue of $163.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UTI

