Univar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (AP) — DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $83.1 million.

The Downers Grove, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 63 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $2.68 billion in the period.

