Unitil: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — Unitil Corp. (UTL) on Tuesday reported earnings of $24.1 million in its first quarter.

The Hampton, New Hampshire-based company said it had net income of $1.51 per share.

The utility posted revenue of $220.2 million in the period.

