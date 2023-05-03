United States Lime: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (USLM) on Wednesday reported earnings of $17.1 million…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (USLM) on Wednesday reported earnings of $17.1 million in its first quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of $3 per share.

The lime and limestone products maker posted revenue of $66.8 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on USLM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/USLM

