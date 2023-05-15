United Insurance: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) on Monday reported profit of…

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) on Monday reported profit of $260.9 million in its first quarter.

The Saint Petersburg, Florida-based company said it had net income of $5.99 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 71 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $104 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $103.7 million.

