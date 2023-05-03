Unifi: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Unifi Inc. (UFI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.2 million in…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Unifi Inc. (UFI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Greensboro, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 25 cents per share.

The polyester and nylon yarn maker posted revenue of $156.7 million in the period.

